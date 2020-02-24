PORTLAND — The City Council last week approved an emergency order to increase the city’s share to construct the Deering’s Corner roundabout, a joint venture between the city, the Maine Department of Transportation and the Portland Area Comprehensive Traffic System.

Due to increasing construction costs, the project at the intersection of Brighton Avenue, Deering Avenue, Falmouth Street and Bedford Street is expected to cost $3.9 million, $668,500 more than was originally anticipated. The city’s share of the work will increase $167,200 from $818,000 to $985,200.

Portland Public Services Director Chris Branch said the emergency order was needed because the project has to be awarded within 30 days of opening the bids, which was done Jan. 28.

“We need to have the approval so we can award the bid in the time frame that is regulated by the rules and regulations we have to follow for the project,” Branch said.

City officials hope the roundabout will slow traffic and make the area safer for pedestrians and bicycles. The intersection, which is heavily traveled both by motorists heading on and off the peninsula and by students going to and from King Middle School and the University of Southern Maine, is considered a high accident location, with 27 accidents there between 2016 and 2018.

In addition to creating the roundabout, the project will also eliminate a section of Brighton Avenue between Falmouth and Bedford streets and make the entire length of Bedford Street two-way traffic.

