MONDAY

Community lunch, noon. Free and open to all. 202 Woodfords St., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Woodfords Congregational Church. 775-4939.

TUESDAY

Community lunch, noon. Free and open to all. 409 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Avesta Housing. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5 p.m. 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older and families with children. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

WEDNESDAY

Free community meal, featuring a free nutritious meal and fellowship , 5 to p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. The meal is a partnership of Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Programs. On-site parking is free and is handicap accessible. All are welcome.

THURSDAY

Community lunch, noon, 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 4 Brentwood St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Deering Center Community Church. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 156 High St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Williston-Immanuel United Church. 775-4939.

FRIDAY

Souper Supper, featuring homemade soup, salad, breads, desserts and beverages, served at table. 5 to 7 p.m. Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth Foreside. Free.

Baked haddock supper, includes potato, rice, vegetable, macaroni & cheese, coleslaw, rolls, beverage and dessert. 5 to 6 p.m. St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, Black Point Road, Scarborough. $10, $5 children; 30 families.

Lenten haddock supper, including haddock, mashed potatoes, green beans or corn, coleslaw, rolls, beverage, and dessert. 5 to 6:30 p.m. St. Charles Borromeo Church, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick. $9, $4 children. Pizza also available and includes beverage and dessert at $5 for adults and $3 for children.

Knights of Columbus lenten haddock dinners, including baked haddock, mashed potatoes, rice, peas, tossed salad, bread and butter, coffee, lemonade, and assorted desserts. 5 to 7 p.m. St. Ignatius Cafeteria, 25 Riverside Ave., Sanford. $12, $5 children, with a maximum of $30 for families. Contact Ray at 651-6636.

