Arrests
No arrests were reported for the period Feb. 14-21.
Summonses
No criminal summonses were issued for the period Feb. 14-21.
Fire calls
2/14 at 2:38 a.m. Accident on Longwoods Road.
2/14 at 1:10 p.m. Accident on Legion Road.
2/15 at 9:28 a.m. Structural fire on Leighton Road.
2/15 at 1:24 p.m. Trespass on Hardy Road.
2/16 at 3:45 a.m. Assist Portland with K-9 tracking.
2/16 at 9:44 a.m. Alarm on Foreside Road.
2/16 at 10:26 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.
2/16 at 2:43 p.m. Accident on Mackworth Island.
2/16 at 3:44 p.m. Alarm on Arborside Drive.
2/17 at 10:36 a.m. Accident on Hat Trick Drive.
2/17 at 1:40 p.m. Accident on Richway Road.
2/17 at 1:53 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.
2/17 at 4:41 p.m. Accident on Gray Road.
2/18 at 3:58 p.m. Accident at Bucknam and Richway roads.
2/18 at 4:25 p.m. Accident at Woods and Longwoods roads.
2/18 at 4:30 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.
2/18 at 4:40 p.m. Fire on Ocean Street.
2/18 at 5:25 p.m. Structural fire on U.S. Route 1.
2/18 at 10:41 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.
2/19 at 4:31 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.
2/20 at 12:44 a.m. Assist State Police.
2/20 at 7:01 a.m. Alarm on Pine Grove Way.
2/20 at 4:08 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.
2/20 at 11:07 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Longwoods Road.
EMS
Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 26 calls Feb. 14-21.
