Arrests

No arrests were reported for the period Feb. 14-21.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were issued for the period Feb. 14-21.

Fire calls

2/14 at 2:38 a.m. Accident on Longwoods Road.

2/14 at 1:10 p.m. Accident on Legion Road.

2/15 at 9:28 a.m. Structural fire on Leighton Road.

2/15 at 1:24 p.m. Trespass on Hardy Road.

2/16 at 3:45 a.m. Assist Portland with K-9 tracking.

2/16 at 9:44 a.m. Alarm on Foreside Road.

2/16 at 10:26 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

2/16 at 2:43 p.m. Accident on Mackworth Island.

2/16 at 3:44 p.m. Alarm on Arborside Drive.

2/17 at 10:36 a.m. Accident on Hat Trick Drive.

2/17 at 1:40 p.m. Accident on Richway Road.

2/17 at 1:53 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

2/17 at 4:41 p.m. Accident on Gray Road.

2/18 at 3:58 p.m. Accident at Bucknam and Richway roads.

2/18 at 4:25 p.m. Accident at Woods and Longwoods roads.

2/18 at 4:30 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

2/18 at 4:40 p.m. Fire on Ocean Street.

2/18 at 5:25 p.m. Structural fire on U.S. Route 1.

2/18 at 10:41 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

2/19 at 4:31 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

2/20 at 12:44 a.m. Assist State Police.

2/20 at 7:01 a.m. Alarm on Pine Grove Way.

2/20 at 4:08 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

2/20 at 11:07 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Longwoods Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 26 calls Feb. 14-21.

