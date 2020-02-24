Arrests

2/18 at 7:23 p.m. Andrew K. Hammann, 68, of Heritage Lane, was arrested on Desert Road by Officer Jason O’Toole on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/20 at 12:54 a.m. Adam Gregory Brown, 30, of Lisbon, was arrested on Durham Road by Sgt. Matthew Moorhouse on an outstanding warrant.

2/20 at 10:36 p.m. Nicholas Allen Lee, 37, of Richards Lane, was arrested on South Freeport Road by Officer William Brown on charges of operating under the influence and failure to report an accident.

2/22 at 9:04 p.m. John F. Curit, 22, of Autumn Lane, was arrested on Wardtown Road by Officer Jason O’Toole on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

2/19 at 11:18 p.m. Tarig A. Kabsoun, 26, of Lewiston, was issued a summons on Durahm Road by Sgt. Matthew Moorhouse on a charge of speeding 30-plus miles per hour over the speed limit.

2/23 at 8 a.m. Braulo Cristovao Domingos, 26, of Montgomery Street, Portland, was issued a summons on Durham Road by Officer Beck Kavanaugh on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Fire calls

2/17 at 8:14 a.m. Accident on Webster Road.

2/18 at 2:51 p.m. Accident on Griffin Road.

2/18 at 3:49 p.m. Accident on Wardtown Road.

2/18 at 7:23 p.m. Accident on Desert Road.

2/18 at 11:36 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

2/19 at 11:16 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

2/20 at 3:22 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

2/20 at 10:36 p.m. Accident on South Freeport Road.

2/21 at 7:30 a.m. Trespassing on South Street.

2/21 at 11:45 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

2/21 at 4:13 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

2/22 at 8:47 a.m. Trespassing on U.S. Route 1.

2/22 at 9:04 p.m. Accident on Wardtown Road.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 20 calls Feb. 17-24.

