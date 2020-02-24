Since the Republican majority in the U.S. Senate actually acquitted the cruel, contemptuous and corrupt president of the United States, I find that I can barely lift my head off the pillow in the morning. I feel deep shame. I know that I must act. It is my responsibility as a citizen of this country to do everything I can to work toward bringing justice and fairness to our country.

I know I am not alone in trying to figure out which group to support. Which group is well established? Which group is deeply committed to justice? Which group is not intimidated or bullied by those who would be tyrants?

I am choosing the the ACLU. The American Civil Liberties Union. To the greatest extent possible, I will support the ACLU – with time, talk and any money I can. Please join me. Time is of the essence.

Louise Packness

Portland

