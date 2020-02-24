Zeme Libre & Skösh

8:30 p.m. Friday. Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, $8 in advance, $12 day of show. baysidebowl.com

The show’s being billed as a “winter rager,” so don’t expect to stay in your seat for too long. Zeme Libre will be hitting you with its fusion of hard-tinged reggae and ska. Skösh won’t let up either with its rock and funk sound. Be ready to send February packing in a sweaty blaze of fierce tunes.

Della Mae

8 p.m. Friday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, $30 preferred seating, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com

Last month, the Grammy-nominated, Nashville-based, all-female string band Della Mae released its fourth album, “Headlight.” It shines with songs like “Change,” “I Like It When You’re Home,” “Wild One” and the foot-stomping title track. Opening the show is Boston-based singer-songwriter Mark Erelli, who is more than two decades into his recording and touring career and has an album called “Blindsided” coming out on March 27. You can expect to hear its first single, “A Little Kindness.”

Altan

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $28 in advance, $33 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com

You can’t talk about Irish folk music without mentioning Altan, one of the genre’s most popular acts that’s been at it for more than 30 years. The lead vocalist and renowned fiddle player is Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, Ciarán Curran plays bouzouki, Daíthí Sproule is on guitar and Martin Tourish plays accordion. Together, they create a scintillating sound, and you’ll hear lively instrumentals along with traditional Irish language songs, reels and jigs from their home of County Donegal.

