In response to the recent rabid fox attacks in Bath, Midcoast Humane is hosting an emergency rabies clinic for cats and dogs at the train depot 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 4. Services offered will include rabies vaccines ($10) and microchipping ($25).

Domestic animals that have the highest risk of contracting rabies are those that come into contact with wild animals, and more cats contract rabies than any other domestic animal, according to a news release from Midcoast Humane.

Rabies is a viral disease that infects the nervous system of mammals, making the infected animal unusually aggressive. It is transmitted primarily through bites and exposure to saliva or spinal fluid from an infected animal.

The Portland Press Herald reported earlier this month that the number of confirmed rabies cases in Bath in 2019 was 16. That was four times the number in the next closest community and twice as many as all of Cumberland County. So far in 2020, there have been four cases in Bath, all of them involving foxes.

“Given the recent rabies outbreak in Bath, it is more important than ever for pet owners to get their pets vaccinated against the disease,” said Alison Pare, medical director for Midcoast Humane, in the release.

No appointment is necessary. Midcoast Humane asks that dogs are brought on leashes and cats in carriers. If available, owners should bring their pets’ most recent rabies vaccination certificate.

According to a Feb. 13 report from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Sagadahoc County has seen five confirmed cases of rabies this year, all in gray foxes.

