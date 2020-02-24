TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Trent Forrest scored 14 of his 16 points after halftime to rally No. 6 Florida State from a double-digit deficit and beat No. 11 Louisville 82-67 on Monday night.

Patrick Williams’ thunderous dunk put an exclamation point to a 15-0 run that put the Seminoles (24-4, 14-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) ahead for good. Florida State outscored Louisville 50-27 in the second half and extended its home winning streak to 22 games.

Ryan McMahon scored 14 points and Jordan Nwora had 13 points and eight rebounds for Louisville (23-6, 14-4).

TEXAS 67, (20) WEST VIRGINIA 57: Andrew Jones scored 22 points to lead Texas (17-11, 7-8 Big 12) past the Mountaineers (19-9, 7-8) as the injury-depleted Longhorns continued a late-season surge in Austin, Texas.

TOP 25: Kansas is back on top of the college basketball world after knocking off Baylor in a matchup of Big 12 heavyweights, while the Bears dropped to No. 2 in The Associated Press men’s poll Monday after their nip-and-tuck loss in Waco.

The Jayhawks (24-3, 13-1 Big 12) received 62 of 64 first-place votes from the national media panel to take over the No. 1 ranking for the second time this season. Kansas also was atop the poll for one week in December, when it seemed as if just about every school that ascended to No. 1 promptly lost in a topsy-turvy start to the season.

Baylor (24-2, 13-1) received two first-place votes and fell to second after its 23-game winning streak came to an end. Gonzaga was No. 3 after a loss to BYU, and Dayton jumped San Diego State for No. 4 after the Aztecs lost for the first time in a week when every team in the top 10 found itself in a new position from last week.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(2) BAYLOR 64, WEST VIRGINIA 39: Te’a Cooper scored 17 points and the Lady Bears (26-1, 10-5 Big 12) clinched a share of their 10th consecutive Big 12 regular-season championship with a win over the Mountaineers (16-10, 6-9) in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Baylor cemented the top seed in the conference tournament and won its 56th straight regular-season conference game. That’s one short of sixth all-time in NCAA history as UConn won 57 in a row from 2008-12.

DUKE 70, (8) NORTH CAROLINA STATE 65: Haley Gorecki scored 13 of her 24 points in the fourth to help the Blue Devils (17-10, 11-5 ACC) beat the Wolfpack (23-4, 12-4) in Raleigh, North Carolina.

TOP 25: South Carolina still leads the way in The Associated Press poll in a week that saw seven ranked teams fall to unranked opponents.

The top of the poll was unscathed with none of the first seven teams losing. The No. 1 Gamecocks clinched their fifth Southeastern Conference title in seven years on Sunday and received 27 of 30 first-place votes from the national media panel. No. 2 Baylor got two first-place votes and No. 3 Oregon got one.

Stanford stayed at No. 4 and will host the Ducks on Monday night.

