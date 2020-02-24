Tess Gerritsen discusses ‘The Shape of Night’

6:30 p.m. Thursday. Rines Auditorium at Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, free. portlandlibrary.com

Tess Gerritsen is a No. 1 New York Times bestselling author who has sold more than 30 million books. Her latest is the thriller “The Shape of Night,” about a woman named Ava Collette who moves to a remote village in Maine after a tragedy in Boston. Gerritsen, a longtime Mainer who is a doctor-turned-writer, will discuss the book with Justin Tussing, an associate professor of English at the University of Southern Maine.

CatVideoFest 2020

2, 4 and 6 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m., 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 2 and 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 4. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, $9, $7 seniors and students. portlandmuseum.org

You know you love watching cat videos, so here’s a chance to make it official. CatVideoFest 2020 is a compilation reel culled from submissions, music videos and viral clips. You’ll be feline extra good about catching one of the screenings because a portion of all ticket sales will go to support the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.

Longfellow Days 2020: Happy Birthday, Henry!

7 p.m. Friday. Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., free. brunswickdowntown.org

Exactly one day after his 213th birthday, you’re invited to celebrate the life and work of Portland-born poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. It makes sense it’s happening in Brunswick, as Longfellow studied and then taught at Bowdoin. You’ll hear Maine poets read their work, and you’re invited to do the same, as a way of tipping your hat to Longfellow. Did we mention there will be birthday cake?

