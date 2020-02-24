Maine’s $7 billion tourism industry is built on access to an available workforce – one that is facing special challenges these days. How do hospitality operators find and keep good employees? What new strategies are working? Join us for a solutions-focused discussion on March 18, 7:30- 9 a.m. at the Brick Store Museum in Kennebunk.

Doors open at 7:15 a.m. with coffee and networking until 8:00 a.m. when the program begins. Program ends at 9 a.m. Coffee and light breakfast provided.

About the moderator: Hosted by Business Projects Editor Carol Coultas. Carol Coultas has been practicing journalism in Maine since the mid-‘80s and focusing on business journalism since 2003. She oversaw an award-winning staff as the business editor at the Press Herald from 2014 to 2019. This year, she transitioned to a new role as Business Projects Editor, focusing on events, an intern program and other projects to support quality, Maine business journalism. Laura Dolce, executive director, Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Arundel Chamber of Commerce Laura helped launch a seniors-focused job fair for the hospitality industry, and is now showing others how to do it.

Gwen Perry, head of workforce development, Hospitality Maine

The trade association has undertaken several programs to find new hospitality workers, some in places you wouldn’t expect.

