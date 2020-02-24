Arrests

2/17 at 9:08 a.m. Shona Barrett, 50, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Christopher Crout on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

2/17 at 12:10 p.m. Michael Kempton, 40, of South Portland, was arrested on Cedar Street by Officer Christopher Crout on a charge of illegal possession of scheduled drug.

2/17 at 12:10 p.m. Russell Taylor, 50, of South Portland, was arrested on Cedar Street by Officer Christopher Crout on charges of illegal possession of scheduled drug and violation of conditional release.

2/17 at 4:43 p.m. Aron Matthews, 44, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Cody Forbes on charges of misuse of identification and violation of probation.

2/17 at 5:30 p.m. Robert C. Story, 40, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Ian Leitch on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle.

2/17 at 8:27 p.m. Michael T. Meteer 38, of Nobleboro, was arrested on Newbury Street by Officer Curran Huff on two outstanding warrants.

2/17 at 10:49 p.m. Joseph L. Malarsie, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Pearl Street by Officer Ian Leitch on charges of robbery and violation of conditional release.

2/17 at 10:49 p.m. James Osborne, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Pearl Street by Officer Ian Leitch on charges of robbery and aggravated assault.

2/17 at 11:27 p.m. Christopher L. Regoja, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Cedar Street by Officer Garrick Rogers on a charge of violation of conditional release.

2/18 at 7 p.m. Stephane Chihisa, 23, of Gray, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Nicholas Gowen on a charge of operating without a license.

2/18 at 8:06 p.m. Akram Ibrahim, 18, of Portland, was arrested on Stone Street by Officer Samuel Coyne on an outstanding warrant.

2/19 at 12:29 a.m. Terrell Lee Patterson, 43, of Portland, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Samuel Coyne on an outstanding warrant.

2/19 at 7:43 a.m. Erin E. Hutchinson, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Ocean Avenue by Officer Terrance Fitzgerald on a charge of operating after suspension.

2/19 at 2:45 p.m. Brian Kevin Elliott, 43, address unlisted, was arrested on Cumberland Street by Officer Aaron Curlee on a charge of violation of conditional release.

2/19 at 3:15 p.m. Louis F. Berlepsch, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Monument Square by Officer Aaron Curlee on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

2/19 at 7:03 p.m. Jay Mark Webster, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Samuel Coyne on an outstanding warrant.

2/20 at 12:31 a.m. Kurtis Dyer, 58, of Portland, was arrested on Pine Street by Officer Samuel Coyne on charges of criminal trespass and violation of conditional release.

2/20 at 2:31 a.m. Lida Lissette Rapp, 77, of Portland, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Craig Knight on a charge of criminal trespass.

2/20 at 11:54 a.m. Antoinette D. Smothers, 53, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer James Keddy on a charge of operating after suspension.

2/20 at 4:37 p.m. Molly B. Giusti, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Samuel Coyne on a charge of criminal mischief.

2/21 at 1:01 a.m. Jonathan A. Wedemeyer, 46, address unlisted, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Morgan Maclean on charges of criminal trespass and violation of conditional release.

2/21 at 1:08 p.m. James Petterson, 44, address unlisted, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Mark Keller on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation of conditional release.

2/21 at 1:09 p.m. Tyshiem Brown, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Preble Street by Officer Christopher Crout on charges of operating after suspension and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

2/21 at 2:51 p.m. Mohamed B. Mohamed, 18, of Scarborough, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Joseph Bliss on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

2/21 at 4:18 p.m. Cynthia L. Cox, 62, of Portland, was arrested on Weymouth Street by Officer Eric Johnson on three counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

2/21 at 11:04 p.m. Ekhlas Ahmed, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Matthew Pavlis on a charge of operating after suspension.

2/22 at 3:16 a.m. Richard G. McDowell, 39, address unlisted, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Morgan Maclean on a charge of terrorizing.

2/22 at 2:07 p.m. Douglas Moore, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Jacob Gibbs on a charge of criminal trespass.

2/22 at 5:46 p.m. Suanne M. Page, 43, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Street by Officer Jacob Gibbs on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

2/22 at 6:45 p.m. Ethan T. Strain, 25, of Casco, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Justin Macaluso on two counts of violation of conditional release.

2/22 at 8:16 p.m. Dylan Brofee, 21, of Limington, was arrested on Walton Street by Officer Jakob Demchak on an outstanding warrant.

2/22 at 11:23 p.m. Alexander M. Stees, 28, of Falmouth, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Adam Pelletier on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/22 at 11:34 p.m. Melinda Adams, 26, of South Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Jason Nadeau on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/22 at 11:43 p.m. Beth A. Hewitt, 48, address unlisted, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Justin Fritz on a charge of criminal mischief.

2/23 at 12:29 a.m. Francis Robert Wozniak, 38, of Manchester, was arrested on Middle Street by Officer Garrick Rogers on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/23 at 1:32 a.m. Paul Maxwell Sandlin, 28, of Biddeford, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Garrick Rogers on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/23 at 1:53 a.m. Michael Jones, 54, of Portland, was arrested on Pine Street by Officer Alexander Joyce on a charge of obstructing public ways.

2/23 at 11:22 a.m. Justin Lynds, 32, address unlisted, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Nevin Rand on a charge of indecent conduct.

2/23 at 2:55 p.m. Dustin Cole, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer James Oliver on an outstanding warrant.

2/23 at 5:17 p.m. Ariana C. Burrell, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Jesse Dana on an outstanding warrant.

