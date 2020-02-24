AUGUSTA — Maine residents have donated $1.1 million to the nine remaining presidential candidates, with more than half of that money flowing to two contenders: President Trump and Democrat Bernie Sanders.

With Maine’s presidential primary elections just eight days away, the state is seeing heightened campaign activity among the eight Democrats still in the running for their party’s nomination.

Those campaigns are experiencing an uptick in donations from Maine voters as the March 3 “Super Tuesday” primaries get closer. But campaign contribution data filed with the Federal Election Commission show that by Jan. 31, Sanders had received the most donations from Maine at $326,087, followed by Trump with $275,294.

Sanders was closely trailing Trump in donations from Maine at the end of 2019 but surged past the incumbent president thanks to more than $73,000 in donations during January compared to Trump’s $11,600. Those January figures are based on raw data filed last week and could change after the Federal Election Commission finishes processing the reports of millions of donations to presidential candidates last month.

After Trump and Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren reported $198,104 in donations from Mainers while Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was not far behind with $180,840. The pair were virtually tied in fundraising from Maine at year’s end before Warren pulled ahead last month.

Those reports only include “itemized” donations of $200 or more, or smaller amounts from individuals whose aggregated donations exceed the $200 reporting threshold.

Former Vice President Joe Biden had the fourth-largest amount of itemized contributions from Maine at $70,665.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang had received $55,112 in donations as of Dec. 31, although the Democrat ended his campaign earlier this month after disappointing finishes in the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who has surged in the polls in recent weeks, reported $36,226 in donations from Maine residents followed by Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard with $23,718.

Anthony Corrado, a Colby College professor who studies campaign finance issues, said it isn’t surprising to see Trump and Sanders – a Vermont senator – leading the donor pack in Maine given their well-honed online fundraising campaigns and name recognition.

“Generally, the view is that Bernie will once again run strongly in the state,” Corrado said, referring to Sanders’ overwhelming victory over Hillary Clinton during Maine’s 2016 Democratic caucuses.

Warren and Buttigieg, meanwhile, probably have better name recognition in Maine because they both spent so much time campaigning in neighboring New Hampshire, which shares a media market with southern and western Maine.

But Corrado cautioned against drawing too many conclusions from fundraising at what is still a relatively early point in the campaign cycle.

“Generally, you can’t read too much into it because it is largely looking at those voters who tend to be the most politically active individuals in the state,” Corrado said. “It shows the individual candidates who are well-known in the state have been able to raise the most money.”

It’s not necessarily surprising that Trump and Sanders lead in Maine given that the pair had raised more money nationally – $211 million and $108 million, respectively, as of Dec. 31 – than any of the other traditionally financed candidates.

Of course, campaign contributions are only one measure of a candidate’s potential popularity, especially in 2020. As a case in point, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has likely spent the most money in Maine but hasn’t raised a dime here (or anywhere) because the billionaire is self-financing his campaign.

Bloomberg has been advertising in Maine for months as part of his strategy to build name recognition in the 14 states participating in the Super Tuesday primaries on March 3. He joins Biden, Buttigieg and Klobuchar in battling for support in the more moderate wing of the Democratic Party while Sanders and Warren brandish their progressive credentials.

Buttigieg has surged in the national polls in recent months while Biden has struggled, which may also be showing up in donations from Maine. While the former vice president raised roughly $41,000 from Maine donors from August through December, Buttigieg received more than three times that amount, or $132,000, during the same time period.

Buttigieg, a military veteran who would be the nation’s first openly gay president, also made a Maine campaign stop in August. Biden, by comparison, is more reliant on traditional fundraising but hasn’t held any events in Maine this election season.

Republican leaders in Maine are expressing confidence that Trump will at least match, if not surpass, his 2016 performance when he picked up one Electoral College vote by winning the 2nd Congressional District. Clinton received the other three electors by winning the 1st District and the statewide vote.

“We see an incredible groundswell of support for President Trump, so it’s not surprising that Mainers are donating to his re-election campaign,” Jason Savage, executive director of the Maine Republican Party, said in a statement. “It’s the strongest, most unified effort I have ever seen in all the elections I have worked. The Democrats only have far left liberals with extreme and destructive positions remaining, to challenge President Trump, who can now run on a record of unprecedented accomplishment.”

Maine Democrats, meanwhile, said their base as well as other voters are fired up headed into Super Tuesday and the November election.

“Mainers are fired up to make Donald Trump a one-term president, it’s that simple,” Kathleen Marra, chairwoman of the Maine Democratic Party, said in a statement. “We’re seeing unprecedented levels of energy and enthusiasm to defeat him, and we’re expecting high turnout on March 3. Mainers understand that health care, a healthy environment, and the ability to work one job for a living wage are on the ballot, which is why we’re ready to rally behind our eventual nominee for President to put us in the strongest possible position to beat Donald Trump this November.”

