This searchable database includes all itemized individual donations by Maine residents of $200 or more (or additional donations by individuals who have exceeded $200 for the election) to the 2020 presidential campaign of Bernie Sanders. The database covers donations reported to the Federal Election Commission through Jan. 31, 2020.

Go here to see Maine contributions to the other candidates: Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer, Donald Trump and Elizabeth Warren.

Use the Search box to find donors, specific towns, employers or occupations. Click on the column heads to sort the data.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: