SCARBOROUGH — The Southern Maine Agency on Aging has received an $87,800 grant from the Corporation for National and Community Service to use for its volunteer program.
This award will support 400 Senior Corps volunteers through the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, in which people 55 and older volunteer to mentor and tutor children, respond to natural disasters, support workforce development and offer free tax preparation, among other services.
“Mainers serve others before we serve ourselves – that’s just who we are. Our volunteer community is strong and proud, including our senior volunteers,” Congresswoman Chellie Pingree said in announcing the grant. “I’m thrilled to announce this significant investment coming to the Southern Maine Agency on Aging, which will not only continue to support seniors who want to stay active and engaged, but also their neighbors who benefit from their expertise and service to the community.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
School health clinic to open after survey shows at-risk behavior
-
Local & State
Former employee charged with embezzling $25,000 from Rockland church
-
Forecaster Sports
State meets bring plenty of triumph- Southern edition
-
Business
Stocks climb on Wall Street following 2 days of steep drops
-
Times Record
Arctic researcher and whistleblower to speak about environmental justice at Bowdoin College March 4