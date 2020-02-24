Brady Cummins, York boys’ basketball: A junior forward, Cummins scored 17 points in the Wildcats’ 52-34 Class A South final win against Falmouth and was named the region’s outstanding performer. Cummins also scored a team-high 21 points in the Wildcats’ semifinal win against Greely. York is in the state final for the first time since 1999.

Olivia Harper, Morse girls’ swimming: A senior, Harper broke her Class B meet record in the 100-yard backstroke (54.28 seconds) to go along with her third straight 100 butterfly title (54.99) as Morse placed fifth in the state meet. Harper also helped the Shipbuilders tie for first in the 400 freestyle relay. She was named Performer of the Meet.

Payton Jones, Thornton Academy boys’ basketball: A junior guard, Jones was named outstanding player of the Class AA South region after scoring 19 points in the final, a 61-55 overtime win against previously unbeaten South Portland. Jones also scored 23 points in the semifinals against Bonny Eagle.

Maddie Marston, Yarmouth girls’ Nordic skiing: A junior, Marston won the Class B pursuit state title by 97 seconds to lead the Clippers to their third straight Nordic state championship at Titcomb Mountain in Farmington.

Keegan McKenney, Cape Elizabeth boys’ swimming: A sophomore, McKenney set a Class B meet record in the 200-yard freestyle (1:43.72), won the 500 freestyle for the second straight year (in 4:42.12) and swam on the winning 200 medley relay as the Capers finished second to Mt. Desert Island in the state meet. He was named Performer of the Meet.

A.J. Noyes, Falmouth boys’ Alpine skiing: A junior, Noyes was the top qualifier at the Maine Eastern High School Championships Shootout on Sunday at Black Mountain in Rumford. Noyes is the Class A slalom and giant slalom champion.

Casey Perry, Marshwood girls’ basketball: The senior forward had 15 points, 13 rebounds four steals and four assists in a 47-44 upset of Greely in the Class A South championship game. Perry, who was named the outstanding player of the region, led Marshwood to its first state championship appearance in 25 years.

Maggie Whitmore, South Portland girls’ basketball: A senior forward, Whitmore scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the Class AA South final to lead the Red Riots to the state championship for the first time since 1986. Whitmore was named the outstanding player of the region.

