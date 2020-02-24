Arrests

2/19 at 9:05 p.m. Emily C. Kumage, 37, of Soper Road, Durham, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Derek Miller on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were issued for the period Feb. 17-23.

Fire calls

2/17 at 8:27 a.m. Accident on North Road.

2/17 at 10:49 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

2/17 at 6:13 p.m. Odor of smoke on East Elm Street.

2/17 at 6:31 p.m. Odor of smoke on Downeast Drive.

2/17 at 6:47 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Bayview Street.

2/17 at 6:48 p.m. Alarm on Crane Farm Way.

2/18 at 4:39 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on East Main Street.

2/18 at 10:34 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

2/18 at 10:41 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

2/19 at 4:14 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

2/19 at 4:31 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

2/20 at 7:32 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Portland Street.

2/20 at 1:50 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

2/20 at 2:09 p.m. Alarm on Royall Meadow Road.

2/21 at 12:30 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

2/23 at 5:23 a.m. Accident on on Main Street.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 19 calls between Feb. 17-23.

