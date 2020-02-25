Last week was the busiest week on the sports calendar and it produced plenty of drama. If that wasn’t enough, the boys’ hockey playoffs are underway, which will bring the curtain down on the season.

Here’s a recap and a look ahead:

Swimming

The Morse girls had the best local showing at last week’s swimming state meets. The Shipbuilders tallied 182 pionts and came in fifth in Class B (Mt. Desert Island was first with 379). Haily Harper won the 200 individual medley in 2 minutes, 10.84 seconds. Olivia Harper won the 100 backstroke in a new meet record time of 54.28 seconds and also took the 100 butterfly in 54.99 seconds.

Hyde (23 points) was 15th, as it featured the state champion diver Ella Stone (374.85 points).

In the Class B boys’ meet, also won by MDI (336 points), Morse (154) came in sixth. Evan Willertz won the IM (1:59.27) and was first in the backstroke (53.66).

In the Class A boys’ state meet, won for an eighth straight year by Cheverus (with 326 points), Mt. Ararat (81) was 11th. Anibal Berry-Gaviria was the champion diver (464.65 points).

Brunswick (62) placed 13th. Nicco Bartone was runner-up in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.26).

In the Class A girls meet, won by Kennebunk with 235.5 points, Mt. Ararat (78) was 12th. Cora Spelke was runner-up in the 100 backstroke (1:01.16).

Brunswick (63) came in 15th.

Indoor track

Brunswick’s boys’ indoor track team was a distant second to Scarborough at the Class A state meet. The Dragons mustered 56 points, but the Red Storm won with 103. Samuel Cenescar took the high jump title (6 feet, 4 inches) and Brunswick’s 4×800 relay team (Andrew Chingos, Joey Valliere, Tyler Paterson and Will Shaughnessy) was first in 8 minutes, 17.17 seconds.

Mt. Ararat (33) came in third. Lisandro Berry-Gaviria set a new record in the two-mile (9:20.99) and he also won the mile (4:22.20).

“With five laps to go, I felt I had to go because the record was my goal,” Berry-Gaviria said, of the two-mile.

In the Class A girls’ meet, won by Bangor with 65 points, Brunswick (6 points) tied Marshwood and Messalonskee for 15th place.

Mt. Ararat (1 point) tied Oxford Hills for 20th.

In Class B, Morse (14 points) tied Central for 15th place (York was first with 51). William Carrolton won the shot put title (55-1.5).

The Morse girls did not score.

Skiing

Mt. Ararat’s girls were sixth at the Class A Nordic state meet (Mt. Blue won the title). Sadie Skinner was 15th in the classic (20 minutes, 5.1 seconds) and 16th in the freestyle (18:38.6).

Wrestling

The Mt. Ararat/Brunswick co-op wrestling team wasn’t able to repeat as Class A state champion, as its 92 points left it runner-up to Noble (115). Brycen Kowalsky won the individual crown at 120 pounds. Ben Laurence was first at 170 pounds. Shea Farrell was second at 132 pounds. Spencer LeClair was runner-up at 138 pounds.

Morse (3 points) tied Sacopee Valley for 22nd place.

At the girls’ wrestling state meet, Morse’s Deja Douglass won a title.

Boys’ hockey

Brunswick’s boys’ hockey team finished fifth in Class B South at 10-7-1 after an 8-2 win at York to close the regular season last week. The Dragons were at No. 4 Gorham (9-7-2) in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

If Brunswick advanced to the semifinals, it would face top-ranked Greely, the defending state champion (16-2) Friday or Saturday in Lewiston.

Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon finished 1-16-1 and 10th in Class B South (where just seven teams qualified) after a 5-1 loss at York in its finale.

The Class B South Final is Wednesday of next week in Lewiston and the Class B state game is Saturday, March 7 in Lewiston.

Press Herald staff writer Deirdre Fleming contributed to this story.

Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: