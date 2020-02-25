Arrests

2/15 at 5:22 p.m. Elijah Morrill, 31, of Calk Hill Road, Dresden, was arrested by Cpl. Mark Steele on North Street on charges of violation of condition of release and operating under the influence.

Summonses

2/18 Jacob Coulombe, 20, of Windjammer Way, was issued a summons by Officer Ryan Kaake on Pine Street on a charge of attaching false plates.

2/22 Samuel Dufour, 19, of Spring Street, Bowdoin, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of criminal speed.

Fire calls

2/17 at 1:14 p.m. Odor investigation on Centre Street.

2/18 at 7:10 p.m. Smoke alarm on Orchard Lane.

2/19 at 9:17 a.m. Gas leak on Commercial Street.

2/19 at 5:41 p.m. Rescue assist on High Street.

2/20 at 7:30 p.m. Hazardous material on Washington Street.

2/23 at 9:39 a.m. Cooking incident on Lincoln Street.

2/23 at 2:03 p.m. Rescue assist on Middle Street.

2/23 at 11:50 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Front Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 45 calls between Feb. 17-23.

