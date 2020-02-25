Arrests

2/17 at 9:51 p.m. Barbara Tucker, 68, of Libby Lane, was arrested by Officer Joshua Bernier on Maine Street on a charge of assault.

2/18 at 4:31 p.m. Paul Hersom, 32, of Cumberland Street, was arrested by Officer Colby Leavitt on Cumberland Street on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

2/20 at 9:44 p.m. Jeanne Doughty, 40, of Potter Street, was arrested by Officer Whitney Burns on Potter Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/23 at 9:20 p.m. Terry Couture Jr., 35, of Beechnut Hill Road, Wiscasset, was arrested by Officer Joshua Bernier on Bath Road on charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating condition of release.

Summonses

2/17 at 1:55 p.m. Robert Morse, 64, of Ogunquit, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier on Pleasant Street on a charge of criminal speed.

2/19 at 7:27 p.m. John Lyons, 50, of White Road, Richmond, was issued a summons by Sgt. Edward Yurek on Bath Road on a charge of theft.

2/22 at 2:33 p.m. Benjamin Fann, 33, of Gorham, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on Bath Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

Fire calls

2/18 at 12:09 p.m. Citizen assist on Mere Point Road.

2/18 at 1:01 p.m. Welfare check on Orion Street.

2/18 at 4:01 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 1.

2/18 at 6:13 p.m. Disabled vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

2/19 at 4:53 a.m. Motor vehicle accident at Gurnet and Board roads.

2/19 at 5:22 a.m. Alarm on Church Road.

2/19 at 6:37 a.m. Alarm on Church Road.

2/20 at 3:20 p.m. Alarm on Bibber Parkway.

2/21 at 7:10 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 1.

2/21 at 1:24 p.m. Alarm on Baribeau Drive.

2/21 at 3:11 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bath Road.

2/21 at 8:05 p.m. Alarm on Gurnet Road.

2/22 at 9:48 a.m. Alarm on Church Road.

2/23 at 9:30 a.m. Alarm on Bath Road.

2/23 at 2:46 p.m. Alarm on Pleasant Street.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 61 calls from Feb. 17-24.

