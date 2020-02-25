AUGUSTA — Kate Brogan’s 6-year-old son, Nathan, needs insulin to live. He’s one of thousands of Mainers with Type 1 diabetes, and even though “he’s six and his body is small,” as his mother told lawmakers on Tuesday — his insulin costs $300 a month.

Brogan spoke to support a bill before the Committee on Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services that would cap the insurance co-pay costs for a 30-day supply of insulin at $100. She was among dozens who stepped up to tell their family’s story.

Brogan said the escalating cost of insulin has put a heavy burden on families like hers, and while she currently has a good health insurance plan, which she pays $1,500 a month for, she still pays the $300 a month out-of-pocket for her son’s medicine. That doesn’t include a host of other supplies from blood-sugar test strips to syringes, that are often not covered by insurance providers, Brogan said.

The bill, sponsored by House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, was one in a package of four bills, dubbed the Patients First Health Care Package, the committee is considering that are aimed at slowing the accelerating costs of health care and prescription drugs. Another bill in the package seeks to protect patients from surprise unexpected costs when they find themselves voluntarily or involuntarily being treated by providers outside of their insurance plan networks.

Another bill creates pricing transparency for the 25 highest-cost medical procedures. It requires health care providers to tell patients the average statewide cost for a procedure and to disclose to the patient the providers that offer the service at the highest and lowest rates.

Gideon, who is running in the Democratic primary for a chance to challenge Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Susan Collins in the November general election, said the insulin bill isn’t a panacea. But she said Maine should act because the federal government has failed to cap the price pharmaceutical companies can charge for a life-sustaining medication that’s been available for nearly 100 years.

“While there have been many advancements in the creation and delivery of insulin since then … the fact remains that this drug is literally a life saver,” Gideon said. “But recently, it’s becoming something else — a source of steady profit for the pharmaceutical companies that produce it.”

Citing a report from the Health Care Cost Institute, a non-profit, non-partisan organization that studies health care data, Gideon said the cost of insulin had nearly doubled during a five year period from 2012 to 2016, rising from $2,864 to $5,705 per person, per year.

She noted that states lack the authority to set drug prices, but they can regulate insurance companies.

Diabetes is one of the most common chronic diseases. Thirty million Americans and 142,000 Mainers have diabetes, about 10 percent of the population.

In addition to Maine, bills to cap insulin costs are under consideration in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Illinois and Wisconsin among others. Colorado has passed a bill to cap insulin costs.

About 30 percent of American diabetes patients ration their insulin because of high costs, according to a study released last January in JAMA Internal Medicine, a scholarly journal. In one high-profile case, a 21-year-old Minnesota man died from rationing his insulin last summer, according to news reports.

Parents like Brogan, who testified Tuesday, also urged the lawmakers to consider going even further and considering bills like ones pending in Minnesota that would require a free 40-day supply of insulin for a person who has run out and who may not have the $100 co-pay need to refill a prescription.

The committee also heard testimony on a bill sponsored by Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash that would set up a state commission to study health care costs and delivery and make recommendations for changes to the Legislature.

Although most of the bills were greeted with widespread support — Gideon said she had 119 Democratic and Republican cosponsors on her bill — there was some pushback on some of the proposed legislation Tuesday.

Dan Morin of the Maine Medical Association, which represents 4,300 physicians, testified in opposition to Jackson’s bill. Morin said much of the focus of the bill was on cost containment but it had little focus on quality outcomes for patients. Morin also said doctors were already overburdened with both insurance company and government bureaucracy often spending more time dealing with paperwork than practicing medicine and seeing patients.

“One physician themselves told me that her mission was to care for patients, not spend time explaining to a third party, the need for a particular drug or test, responding to a billing inquiry or explaining to an insurance carrier why a colonoscopy was necessary,” Morin said. He said doctors already had too many people looking over their shoulders. “Because physicians fell like they have 58 people in the exam room every time they see a patient,” Morin said.

The committee will discuss the bills Thursday during work sessions.

