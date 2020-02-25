FALMOUTH — A Company of Girls has partnered with seven local female artists to help girls make and exhibit their own art.

The Emerge 2020 show is on exhibit at ArtaCustom Framing, 223 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth through Friday, Feb. 28, and is free and open to the public.

A Company of Girls, based in Portland, uses the arts to teach important life skills, including appropriate social behaviors, conflict resolution, goal-setting and teamwork.

With the Emerge 2020 project the adult artists shared their time and talents by helping the girls create their own unique piece of art. The show features the girls’ work along with pieces by their mentors. All pieces are for sale and proceeds will benefit the A Company of Girls’ afterschool arts-based programming.

