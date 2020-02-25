As a physician specializing in infectious diseases who has spent the last 11 years treating and preventing life-threatening infections, I am writing to voice my strong opposition to Question 1.
States with nonmedical vaccine exemptions are at increased risk of disease outbreaks in children. We have already experienced outbreaks of pertussis in Maine, and we could potentially see other diseases put children’s lives at risk, particularly those children with weak immune systems. Moreover, many of these infections are costly; a recent case of tetanus in an unvaccinated child in Oregon cost over $800,000 in hospital bills, not to mention other associated costs for follow-up care.
In my current practice I provide pre-travel vaccinations for patients who travel abroad, often to areas where there is poor vaccination coverage. I have not needed to report an adverse event, nor seen a single case of measles, pertussis or other vaccine-preventable diseases in my returning travelers, which is a testament to the overall safety and effectiveness of vaccines.
I am also a mother of a 2-year-old son who has received all of his age-appropriate vaccines. Having seen firsthand the effects these preventable diseases can have, there was never any question of doing otherwise. I urge you to join me in voting “no” on Question 1.
Kinna Thakarar
Cape Elizabeth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Forecaster Opinion
The Universal Notebook: And the Oscar goes to … institutional sexism
-
Forecaster Opinion
Here’s Something: Who’d want to be a millionaire under Sanders?
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Vote ‘no’ to protect the most vulnerable
-
Times Record Opinion
Michael Reagan: Poor Mike
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Reject profit-driven vaccine policy – vote ‘yes’ on Question 1
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.