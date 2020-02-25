As a physician specializing in infectious diseases who has spent the last 11 years treating and preventing life-threatening infections, I am writing to voice my strong opposition to Question 1.

States with nonmedical vaccine exemptions are at increased risk of disease outbreaks in children. We have already experienced outbreaks of pertussis in Maine, and we could potentially see other diseases put children’s lives at risk, particularly those children with weak immune systems. Moreover, many of these infections are costly; a recent case of tetanus in an unvaccinated child in Oregon cost over $800,000 in hospital bills, not to mention other associated costs for follow-up care.

In my current practice I provide pre-travel vaccinations for patients who travel abroad, often to areas where there is poor vaccination coverage. I have not needed to report an adverse event, nor seen a single case of measles, pertussis or other vaccine-preventable diseases in my returning travelers, which is a testament to the overall safety and effectiveness of vaccines.

I am also a mother of a 2-year-old son who has received all of his age-appropriate vaccines. Having seen firsthand the effects these preventable diseases can have, there was never any question of doing otherwise. I urge you to join me in voting “no” on Question 1.

Kinna Thakarar

Cape Elizabeth

