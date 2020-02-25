NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — A Maine man charged with child rape in Massachusetts was held on $20,000 cash bail at his arraignment.
Christopher Eaton, 33, of Alfred, Maine appeared Monday in Newburyport District Court
The Salisbury police report detailing the charges has been impounded, but during Eaton’s bail hearing, prosecutor Michelle Belmonte described the alleged victim as a “very young” girl, the Newburyport Daily News reported.
Eaton’s attorney, Greg Johnson, said his client “adamantly denies the allegations,” and sought $3,000 bail.
Eaton is a U.S. Navy veteran who served tours in Afghanistan and Iraq, Johnson said.He is not a flight risk, the attorney said.
Salisbury police Chief Thomas Fowler confirmed his department issued a warrant for Eaton’s arrest resulting from an investigation that began Feb. 10. The investigation stemmed from incidents that allegedly took place “a couple years ago,” he said.
