NEW HIRES

Allen Insurance and Financial announced that Kellie Doolen joined the company as a scanning associate and receptionist.

Doolen, of Lincolnville, brings more than 15 years of retail management and customer service experience. She is based in the company’s Camden office.

PROFESSIONAL RECOGNITION

Emily Hejlik, director of sales and marketing at Octagon Olympics and Action Sports, was recently honored by the Sports Business Journal as part of the inaugural class of “New Voices Under 30.”

Sarah Ruef-Lindquist was named president of the Maine Planned Giving Council in 2020.

Ruef-Lindquist, a financial advisor and wealth manager at Allen Financial, has been a council board member for most of the past 20 years.

She previously served as vice president for Southern Maine of the Maine Community Foundation, senior administrative trust officer at Union Trust Company, senior consultant and founder of Planning for Good and chief executive officer of the Maine Women’s Fund.

The Maine Justice Foundation named its five founders as the organization’s first-ever honorary directors.

Referred to over the years as the “Gang of Five,” the founders represented the Maine State Bar Association, University of Maine School of Law, and Pine Tree Legal Assistance and enjoyed long legal careers.

Phyllis Givertz practiced family law and worked as a mediator.

Mary Schendel recently retired from Unum, where she served as assistant vice president and special counsel.

Justice Howard Dana practiced law at Verrill Dana from 1967-1993. Justice Dana was appointed by former Gov. John McKernan to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court in 1993, where he served until his retirement in 2007.

Judge John David Kennedy is a former leader at Pine Tree Legal Assistance and held several positions in Maine’s Judicial Branch, including his appointment to the District Court from 2002-2014. Today, Judge Kennedy is senior counsel at the law firm of Eaton Peabody.

L. Kinvin Wroth held various positions at the University of Maine School of Law from 1964-1996, including serving as dean from 1978-1990. Wroth moved to Vermont Law School in 1996, where he is professor of law emeritus.

RETIRING

Fred Morton, executive vice president and regional manager of Farm Credit East, announced his retirement after 40 years with the organization.

Morton, of Yarmouth, began his career as a loan officer in 1979. In his current role, he oversees five offices including two in Maine, as well as offices in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

He is retiring March 1.

Morton will be replaced by Keith Stechschulte, a 27-year Farm Credit veteran who formerly managed the Enfield, Connecticut, and Riverhead, New York, branch offices for the cooperative.

