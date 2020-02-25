NORTH YARMOUTH — Local Republicans are scheduled to caucus at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at Wescustogo Hall & Community Center, 120 Memorial Highway. The registrar of voters will be available 30 minutes before and after the event.
