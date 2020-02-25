PORTLAND – Mary Louise (Healy) Condon, 90, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Feb. 20, 2020. Mary Lou was born on March 14, 1929, in Hartford, Connecticut. She was the daughter of the late Eugene V. Healy and Leona (Riley) Healy and predeceased by her husband, John F. Condon. After contributing many years to the community of Newington, Connecticut, she moved to Portland, Maine, in 2009, to be closer to family. Mary Lou led an accomplished and fulfilling career as a nurse at Hartford Hospital for over 40 years and was an influential figure in many circles.She requested not to be remembered for her accomplishments but instead to pass on the following message to her beloved friends and family: “To laugh often and much, to win the respect of intelligent persons and the affection of children, to earn the approval of honest critics, and endure the betrayal of false friends, to appreciate beauty, to find the best in others, to give of one’s self; to leave the world a little bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch, or a redeemed social condition; to know that even one life has breathed easier because you have lived – this is to have succeeded” (Anonymous).

Mary Lou is survived by her son, John and his wife, Barbara, of Long Island, Maine; her daughter, Nancy and her husband, Shawn Carroll, of Windermere, Florida; four grandchildren, Christopher, Rebecca and her husband, Tyler Carr, Meghan and her husband, Kyle Blackburn, and Ian Carroll; three great-grandchildren, Riley, Sean Condon, and Eleanor Carr; and her brother, Eugene W. Healy.

In lieu of flowers, Mary Lou requested that anyone choosing to honor her

memory please give a donation to an organization or foundation that is meaningful to them.

