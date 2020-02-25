PORTLAND — The latest Parent University offering, “Internet Safety: Protecting Children from the Dangers of the Dark Web,” will be held Thursday, Feb. 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Lincoln Middle School, 522 Stevens Ave.

The event will feature Jayne Hitchcock, a cybersecurity author and international expert, who will talk about cyberbullying, social media safety, sexting, how to keep children safer online and how to talk to children about online safety. She will also provide information about popular sites and apps used by youth.

The event is free and childcare will be provided.

For more about Portland Public Schools’ Parent University, visit http://parentu.portlandschools.org/.

