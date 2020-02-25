PORTLAND – Portland Downtown is beginning a nationwide search for an executive director to replace Casey Gilbert, whose contract ends June 30.

Gilbert, who led the organization from 2015 to 2020, is leaving to do consulting work, explore teaching opportunities and complete her doctorate.

Portland Downtown, which is aimed at creating a cleaner, safer more vibrant downtown, said that during Gilbert’s tenure the organization increased its advocacy work on parking, transportation, panhandling and sound issues; expanded the Portland Downtown boundaries to include an additional 218 properties; partnered with Amistad to offer a Peer Outreach Worker Program; organized several downtown events, including Downtown Worker Appreciation Day, Monument Square Tree Lighting, Merry Madness and Shop for a Cause; collaborated with the city in a campaign to encourage people to take public transportation; and discontinued the annual Old Port Festival.

“We have accomplished so much and I could not be more proud,” Gilbert said.

