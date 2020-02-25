Arrests

2/17 at 9:53 p.m. Christopher Michael DiMastrantonio, 31, of Central Street, Westbrook, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Brian Nappi on charges of refusing to submit to arrest/detention and falsifying physical evidence.

2/17 at 9:13 p.m. Prince Mazimpaka, 19, of Rollins Way, South Portland, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

2/19 at 8:35 a.m. Dylan Thibodeau-Perry, 28, of Pequawket Trail, Steep Falls, was arrested on Beach Bluff Terrace, Cape Elizabeth, by Detective Garrett Strout on a charge of gross sexual assault.

2/19 at 3:01 p.m. Amanda Lynn Bridges, 30, of Storer Street, Saco, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Travis Hon on a warrant and on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

2/20 at 7:38 p.m. Craig Reimer, 41, of Lisle Street, Rockland, was arrested on Payne Road by Sgt. Scott Vaughan on a charge of violation of probation or parole.

2/20 at 7:52 p.m. Chrystal Marie Reimer, 37, of Atlantic Street, Freeport, was arrested at Spring Street and Payne Road by Officer Andrew Flynn on charges of violation of probation or parole and attaching false plates.

2/21 at 9:07 a.m. Daniel Wrzesniak, 42, of St. Charles, Illinois, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Daniel Donovan on a warrant.

2/22 at 5:45 p.m. Michael Bolster, 44, of Northland Road, North Waterboro, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Holly Thompson on two warrants and on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked, failure to register a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle with an expired license and violating bail condition of release.

2/22 at 5:45 p.m. Jessica Bolster, 39, of Elm Street, Biddeford, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Holly Thompson on charges of violating bail condition of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs.

2/22 at 7:40 p.m. Christopher Inness, 57, of Portland Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/23 at 6:26 p.m. Taylor Poulin, 31, of Fairfield Street, Oakland, was arrested at Ginn and Payne roads by Officer Benjamin Landry on charges of operating a vehicle without a license and unlawful possession of fentanyl powder.

2/23 at 8:44 p.m. Nicole Adams, 37, of Tower Road, Windham, was arrested on Running Hill Road by Officer Holly Thompson on a warrant.

Summonses

2/20 at 7:38 p.m. Jessica Collins, 25, of Spring Road, Saco, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Sgt. Scott Vaughan on a charge of suspended registration.

2/21 at 6:20 a.m. Theodore Znuj, 28, of Cheshire, Connecticut, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

2/21 at 6:33 a.m. Christopher Gorham, 29, of Sawyer Road, was issued a summons on Haigis Parkway by Officer Melissa DiClemente on a charge of operating when license suspended or revoked.

2/21 at 12:10 p.m. Suzanne Fenton, 27, of Ritzcraft Street, was issued a summons on Maple Avenue by Officer Eugene O’Neill on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked and a charge of operating under the influence.

Fire calls

2/17 at 11:59 a.m. Alarm call on Piper Road.

2/17 at 12:12 p.m. Chimney fire on Haystack Circle.

2/18 at 6:46 a.m. Alarm call on Freedom Road.

2/19 at 9:18 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

2/19 at 10:21 p.m. Assist Gorham.

2/20 at 8:32 a.m. Carbon monoxide detector activation on Impatiens Mews.

2/20 at 12:56 p.m. Alarm call on Atlantic Drive.

2/20 at 10:27 p.m. Smoke investigation on County Road.

2/21 at 7:07 a.m. Assist Gorham.

2/21 at 8:25 a.m. Assist Gorham.

2/21 at 9:25 a.m. Odor investigation on Maple Avenue.

2/21 at 2:53 p.m. Assist Gorham.

2/21 at 5:11 p.m. Assist Buxton.

2/21 at 8:04 p.m. Alarm activation due to carbon monoxide and/or smoke detection on Ironclad Road.

2/22 at 5:16 a.m. and 6:02 a.m. Odor investigation on Scottow Hill Road.

2/22 at 8:33 a.m. Carbon monoxide detector activation on North Street.

2/22 at 3 p.m. Assist Gorham.

2/22 at 3:41 p.m. Assist Gorham.

2/22 at 4:07 p.m. Assist Gorham.

2/22 at 4:19 p.m. Structure fire on Commerce Drive.

2/23 at 9:36 a.m. Alarm call on Mill Commons Drive.

2/23 at 10:54 a.m. Structure file on Galleon Lane.

2/23 at 12:42 p.m. Assist South Portland.

2/23 at 8:09 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

2/23 at 10:29 p.m. Assist Gorham.

EMS

Scarborough emergency services responded to 45 calls from Feb. 17-23.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: