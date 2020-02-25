FREEPORT — Freeport Community Services will host a special Just Desserts fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the Community Center, 53 Depot St. Along with desserts, the event includes entertainment by Ted Demille and Ben Hunsburger, who play original roots music. Seating is limited and admission is $5 per person; call 865-3985 for more.
