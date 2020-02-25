Arrests

2/19 at 9:17 a.m. Todd Defreitas, 48, of Katie Lane, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Jose Gomez on Katie Lane.

2/19 at 8:44 p.m. Zachary Peavey, 27, of West School House Crossing Road, was arrested on a warrant by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on West School House Crossing Road.

2/23 at 10:48 a.m. Justin Eskow, 33, of Baldwin Drive, Bangor, was arrested by Officer Lucas Shirland on Lewiston Road on a charge of domestic violence assault.

2/23 at 9:40 p.m. Lenard Cruz, 39, of Lisbon Street, Lisbon, was arrested by Officer Mark McDonald on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

2/18 at 8:13 a.m. Abby Kellett, 24, of Middlesex Road, was issued a summons by Officer Jose Gomez on Middlesex Road on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

2/18 at 12:18 p.m. Pamela Sullivan, 54, of Gould Road, Lisbon, was issued a summons by Officer Courtney Everett on Lewiston Road on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days.

2/18 at 1:43 p.m. Micah Avery, 19, of West Street, Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Courtney Everett on Topsham Fair Mall Road on a charge of theft.

2/21 at 12:11 a.m. Joseph Beck-Poland, 18, of Teakwood Knoll, Lewiston, was issued summons by Officer Mathew Bowers on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating after suspension.

2/22 at 6:17 p.m. Zachary Ormsby, 26, of Independence Lane, Harpswell, was issued a summons by Sgt. Mark Gilliam on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

2/22 at 8:57 p.m. A 16-year-old boy, of Bowdoin, was issued a summons by Officer Mark McDonald on Topsham Fair Mall Road on a charge of driving to endanger.

2/23 at 8:36 a.m. Rebecca Scott, 46, of River Road, Livermore, was issued a summons by Officer Lucas Shirland on Interstate 295 on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

2/23 at 4:48 p.m. Lorainne Medeiros, 60, of Floral Street, Bath, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Middlesex Road on a charge of operating after suspension.

2/24 at 8:56 a.m. Sean Conroy, 31, of Alphonse Drive, was issued a summons by Officer Jose Gomez on River Road on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

Fire calls

2/18 at 6:13 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bypass Drive.

2/18 at 1:23 p.m. Smoke investigation on Route 196.

2/18 at 2:14 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Elm Street.

2/20 at 7:41 a.m. Fire alarm on Heron Drive.

2/20 at 9:22 a.m. Fire call on Redpoll Drive.

2/20 at 12:54 p.m. Fire alarm on Towhee Drive.

2/21 at 1:33 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

2/23 at 5:03 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Can-Am Drive.

2/24 at 6:14 a.m. Fire alarm on Marc Avenue.

2/24 at 9:45 a.m. Fire alarm on Governors Way.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 23 calls from Feb. 18-24.

