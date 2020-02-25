BIDDEFORD — Abby Cavallaro made two free throws with 11 seconds left as the University of New England edged Gordon 60-58 Tuesday night in a Commonwealth Coast women’s basketball quarterfinal.

Cavallaro finished with 23 points for UNE (19-7), going 8 of 9 from the line down the stretch, and Madalyn Sanborn added 10 points.

Meghan Foley had 25 points for Gordon, (15-11) and Madison Wynbeek pulled down 15 rebounds.

The Nor’easters face top-seeded Western New England on Thursday night in the semifinals.

ST. JOSEPH’S 59, JOHNSON & WALES 54: Alyson Fillion scored 15 points and Julia Quinn had 12 as the second-seeded Monks (18-8, 9-2 GNAC) cruised to a 47-33 third-quarter lead and held off the seventh-seeded Wildcats (13-13, 5-6) in a GNAC quarterfinal at Standish.

Bri Jordan chipped in with 11 points and eight rebounds. Grace Philippon had seven points and seven rebounds.

Johnson & Wales used a 21-9 fourth-quarter run to pull within two with 1:51 remaining. Tera-nay Lee scored 14 points, six in the fourth quarter, and Maddy Moro finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.

St. Joseph’s will host third-seeded Regis in the semifinals on Thursday. The Monks defeatedRegis 62-46 last Saturday in the regular-season finale.

(7) MARYLAND 88, PURDUE 45: Stephanie Jones scored 18 points, Shakira Austin had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and the host Terrapins (24-4, 15-2) stayed atop the Big Ten by pounding the Boilermakers (17-12, 8-9) for their 13th straight win.

(14) NORTHWESTERN 69, OHIO STATE 55: Abi Scheid scored 19 points with five 3-pointers, Lindsey Pulliam added 16 points and the visiting Wildcats (25-3, 15-2) beat the Buckeyes (17-11, 10-7) to remain in first place in the Big Ten Conference.

Northwestern tied a program record for wins in a season with the 1978-79 team by winning at Ohio State for the first time since 2011. The Wildcats are 2-15 at Value City Arena.

(23) PRINCETON 80, PENN 44: Bella Alarie scored 21 points, Ellie Mitchell had 13 points, eight rebounds and six steals, and the Tigers (22-1, 10-0 Ivy League) topped the Quakers (17-6, 7-3).

MEN’S BASKETBALL

ANNA MARIA 82, ST. JOSEPH’S 66: The fourth-seeded AmCats (11-15) closed the first half on a 9-2 run to take a 38-31 lead to halftime as they eliminated the fifth-seeded Monks (12-14) in a GNAC quarterfinal at Paxton, Massachusetts.

Mike Rapoza lead four players in double figures for Anna Maria with 29 points and grabbed 17 rebounds. Jakai Alexandre chipped in wth 19, Bobby Perette had 18 and Kennedy Minix-Rogers added 10.

Nick Curtis and Griffin Foley had 14 apiece to lead St. Joseph’s.

(2) BAYLOR 85, KANSAS STATE 65: Matt Mayer scored 19 points to lead five players in double figures as the host Bears ,(25-2, 14-1 Big 12) topped the Wildcats (9-19, 2-13).

(4) DAYTON 66, GEORGE MASON 55: Obi Toppin had 19 points and seven rebounds as the Flyers (26-2, 15-0 Atlantic 10) survived a sluggish performance to beat the Patriots (15-13, 4-11) at Fairfax, Virginia, to clinch at least a share of the Atlantic 10 regular-season title with three games to play.

WAKE FOREST 113, (7) DUKE 101: Brandon Childress shook off an awful shooting start and hit a tying 3-pointer late in regulation to help the host Demon Deacons (12-15, 5-12 Atlantic Coast Conference) stun the Blue Devils (23-5, 13-4) in double overtime.

(8) KENTUCKY 69, TEXAS A&M 60: Immanuel Quickley had a career-high 30 points and made eight 3-pointers, also a career-best, to lead the visiting Wildcats (23-5, 13-2 Southeastern Conference) over the Aggies (14-13, 8-7) for their seventh straight win.

(15) AUBURN 67, MISSISSIPPI 58: Austin Wiley had 15 points and 11 rebounds and the host Tigers (24-4, 11-4 Southeastern Conference) topped the Rebels (13-15, 4-11).

(24) MICHIGAN STATE 78, (18) IOWA 70: Cassius Winston scored 19 of his 20 points in the second half and Rocket Watts matched a career high with 21 points, helping the host Spartans top the Hawkeyes (19-9, 10-7).

MEN’S LACROSSE

ST. JOSEPH’S 18, HUSSON 4: Shane Puleo had four goals and four assists, including a pair of goals in the final three minutes of the first quarter, as the Monks (2-0) jumped to a 6-0 lead and handled the Eagles (0-3) in a nonconference game at Standish.

Max Lacy contributed three goals and an assist, and Devin Linscott and Brendan Martin had two and an assist each for St. Joseph’s, which received goals from 10 players.

Gunner McAllister led Husson with two goals.

FOOTBALL

OHIO STATE: Ryan Day, who led Ohio State to a 13-1 record and a College Football Playoff appearance in his first year as head coach, is being rewarded with a three-year contract extension and a raise, the university said.

Day, who made a base salary of $4.5 million plus bonuses in 2019, will be paid $6 million for the 2020-21 season, the university said. He’ll make $6.5 million for the 2021 season and $7.6 million for 2022. His salary for 2023-26 will be decided later.

