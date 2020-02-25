SOUTH PORTLAND — Local voters will head to the polls Tuesday, March 3, and, in addition to choosing their party’s presidential candidate, will weigh in on a statewide immunization law.

In the presidential primary, Democrats will be choosing between eight candidates who are still in the race: former Vice President and former U.S. Sen. Joe Biden; businessman and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg; former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii; U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota; U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont; former hedge fund manager Tom Steyer; and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. President Donald Trump is the only candidate on the Republican ballot.

In South Portland, District One will vote at the Boys and Girls Club at 169 Broadway. District Two residents will visit the American Legion Post at 413 Broadway. Residents in District Three/Four will vote at the Community Center on 21 Nelson Road, while District Five votes at Redbank Community Center, Macarthur Circle West. All polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Scarborough residents will vote at the high school gymnasium at 11 Municipal Drive from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. In Cape Elizabeth, residents can visit the polls from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the high school gym, 345 Ocean House Road.

The residents will join others across Maine who will be asked in a statewide referendum whether they want to overturn an immunization law that now removes religious and philosophical exemptions to immunization requirements for students of schools and colleges in Maine and for employees of nursery schools and health care facilities. A yes vote on the referendum eliminates the law and restores the exemptions; a no vote keeps the law as-is on the books.

