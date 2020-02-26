NAPLES — A bomb threat that prompted the evacuation of students at Lake Region High School and Vocational School early Wednesday was found to be not credible, the school department reported Wednesday afternoon.

“With the help of the police, we were able to identify the student who wrote the threat. There is no danger to the students,” said a posting on the SAD 61 website.

Students were sent home early Wednesday after the threat was discovered in a bathroom stall at the high school. No middle or elementary school classrooms were impacted.

