NAPLES— Lake Region High School and Vocational School students were sent home early Wednesday after school officials discovered a bomb threat written in a high school bathroom stall, and police are searching the school to assess the threat.

According to a message posted to the school website, students were bussed out of the high school and vocational school within 45 minutes of the discovery of the threat, but middle and elementary schools are unaffected and still in session. Details of the written message were not shared.

“Due to a Bomb Threat message written on a Bathroom Wall in the High School and to be as cautious as possible, students at the High School and Vocational School will be sent home for the day. Buses will be heading out taking students home within the next 45 minutes. The Local Police will conduct a full search of the Building to make sure this is not a real threat,” the message read.

This story will be updated.

