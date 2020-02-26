BRUNSWICK — The Bowdoin College women’s basketball team has advanced to the NESCAC semifinals and will take on Amherst at Medford, Massachusetts, on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The third-seeded Polar Bears are the only program in NESCAC history to reach the conference semifinals in every year of the league tournament. The last two seasons saw Bowdoin reach the Division III national championship game.

Four Polar Bears averaged in double figures this season, led by Maddie Hasson’s 16.4 points per game, which places her third in the NESCAC. Against Hamilton in the quarterfinals last Saturday, Hasson had 23 points and 16 rebounds in Bowdoin’s 77-63 victory.

Bowdoin is ranked fourth in the nation with a 23-2 record, the lone losses coming against NESCAC top-seeded Tufts and Amherst, which is ranked fifth.

Amherst owns a 5-4 lead in NESCAC championship matchups with Bowdoin. The teams have not met in the tournament since the 2016 semifinals, a 63-51 win for the Mammoths. Amherst downed the Polar Bears 59-46 on Feb. 7. The Polar Bears and Mammoths have combined to win 16 NESCAC titles, with each school owning eight. The last NESCAC title for Bowdoin came in 2009.

In the other semifinal contest on Saturday, host Tufts entertains No. 4 Williams at noon. The semifinal winners will square off Sunday at noon, with an automatic berth into the D-III tournament on the line.

For Bowdoin fans looking to attend Saturday’s semifinal, tickets can be reserved by calling Katie Greene in the Bowdoin athletic department at (207) 725-3142 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday. Tickets will be held at the will call table at Tufts University on Saturday. The cost is $6 for adults, $3 for seniors, students and children.

Men’s squash

Bowdoin has learned its seeding for the 2020 College Squash Association National Tournament which will begin on Friday.

The Polar Bears (10-8) will be the seventh seed in the Summers Cup (C Division) of nationals and will face second-seeded Navy at 7 p.m.

It will be the first meeting between the squads since January 2012.

The Polar Bears enter the national tournament on a bit of a hot streak, as the team went 3-1 at the NESCAC Championship two weeks ago.

