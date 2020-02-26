YORK — As the top scorers on York High’s unbeaten boys’ basketball team, Will MacDonald and Brady Cummins have earned their share of headlines and accolades.

But MacDonald said he knows that without less-heralded starting guards Riley Linn, Jonathan Donovan and Teagan Hynes and the rest of his teammates, the Wildcats would not be preparing for the Class A state championship game.

“Without them we wouldn’t be nearly as good as we are,” MacDonald said. “It’s the kids that aren’t seen in the headlines. That’s why we’re here.”

York (21-0) will meet Hampden Academy (20-1) and its standout senior Bryce Lausier at 3:05 p.m. Saturday at Cross Insurance Arena. It is York’s first state final appearance since 1999. The Wildcats are looking for their first championship since 1991.

The 6-foot-4 MacDonald and 6-5 Cummins have combined for over 35 points a game. They figure to again get the lion’s share of scoring opportunities. But they also know, when needed, Linn, Donovan, Hynes and top reserves like Tommy Coughlin and Riley Johnston will be ready to step forward.

“We’re who we are because we feel we’re hard to guard from all five spots on the floor,” said York Coach Paul Marquis.

Linn is York’s third-leading scorer with 9.6 points per game. He also is a tenacious defender and can contribute with his passing (3.5 assists). Most of all, as a standout in football and a Varsity Maine All-State shortstop in baseball, Linn brings an intangible.

“We call him ‘The Competitor,'” MacDonald said. “It could be anything. If it’s who eats the most for lunch, he’ll go up and grab six peanut butter-and-jelly sandwiches and eat them. I’m not kidding.”

“I won’t hesitate if I have an open shot,” said Linn. “I know my role but none of us on our team are scared to shoot.”

Hynes, who quarterbacked York’s football team to a 9-2 record, has become a solid point guard. Like Linn, he doesn’t look for his offense but when an opening shows, he will be assertive.

“Mostly I facilitate and help play defense. I think we found our roles but at the same time I think we can all do everything,” said Hynes, who averages 7.7 points, a team-high 5.3 assists and 2.6 steals.

After York held Falmouth’s starters to nine second-half points in a 52-34 regional final victory last weekend, Falmouth Coach David Halligan talked about how York’s lineup is “interchangeable,” and presents many matchup issues.

One problem for opposing defenses is that MacDonald and Cummins can score inside and make 3-pointers. But if a defense tries to double-team either, they can effectively move the ball to an open shooter.

“If I catch the ball in the middle and it’s a quick double, then just kick it out to (Donovan). He’s a knock-down shooter,” MacDonald said. “Same with Teagan. Same with Tommy (Coughlin).”

It is not a stretch to say that if it weren’t for Donovan, York’s season would have ended in the regional semifinal against Greely. It was Donovan who hustled down a loose ball after Cummins had been unable to tip in a rebound. Donovan scored the winning basket, while being fouled. After the game, Donovan said, “I was just waiting for my time to shine.”

Donovan was the No. 2 golfer on York’s state championship golf team and finished runner-up in the Class B individual tourney to his teammate, Tyler Rivers.

In the regional final, Donovan scored eight of his 11 points in the fourth quarter to help bury Falmouth. This season he’s averaged 8.7 points and 2.4 steals per game.

Coughlin, the top scorer off the bench, made three straight 3-point attempts against Greely in the fourth quarter, didn’t score against Falmouth. But he did draw attention.

“As soon as he’s on the court they’re all yelling, ‘shooter, shooter, shooter,'” MacDonald said.

With the exception of Donovan’s golf experience, this will be the first state championship trip for any of York’s players. Hampden Academy was in the state final two years ago, losing 47-46 to Greely.

Marquis thinks York’s Class A South schedule over the past two years has helped sharpen and strengthen his squad.

“To win four of the last five we’ve played against Greely,” including all three meetings this season, “we’ve had to compete against some very quality programs. On Saturday the lights will be brighter and more eyes on us.”

Linn said York will be ready.

“Our whole mindset is it’s just another game. It’s just a more important game. We’ve won 21 games this year, so just keep that mindset of another game and keep on winning,” Linn said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: