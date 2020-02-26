BRUNSWICK — Brunswick at-large town councilor Dan Ankeles will hold public office hours from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the tables by Wild Oats Bakery and Café inside downtown’s Tontine Mall.

“I am always grateful when people come to these events and speak up about what’s important to them,” he said. “It helps me do my job better and it makes us a stronger community.”

Ankeles holds regular office hours most months and is also willing to arrange individual meetings or phone calls. He can be reached at [email protected] or 756-3793.

Ankeles, who is serving the second year of his first council term, chairs the panel’s Finance Committee and also serves on the Appointments and Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory committees.

