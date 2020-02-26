Arrests

No arrests were reported for the period Feb. 18-24.

Summonses

2/19 at 10:20 p.m. Bakke Jameson, 18, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Old Ocean House Road by Officer Rory Benjamin on charges of speeding, failure to stop for a stop sign and failure to dim lights.

2/21 at 5:18 p.m. Francis Von Stade, 58, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Jordan Road by Officer Ben Davis for permitting unlawful use.

2/22 at 9:57 p.m. Daniel Bodenski, 56, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Sgt. Kevin Kennedy on a charge of failure to produce insurance.

Fire calls

Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to nine fire calls Feb. 18-24.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to nine calls Feb. 18-24.

