Arrests
No arrests were reported for the period Feb. 18-24.
Summonses
2/19 at 10:20 p.m. Bakke Jameson, 18, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Old Ocean House Road by Officer Rory Benjamin on charges of speeding, failure to stop for a stop sign and failure to dim lights.
2/21 at 5:18 p.m. Francis Von Stade, 58, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Jordan Road by Officer Ben Davis for permitting unlawful use.
2/22 at 9:57 p.m. Daniel Bodenski, 56, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Sgt. Kevin Kennedy on a charge of failure to produce insurance.
Fire calls
Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to nine fire calls Feb. 18-24.
EMS
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to nine calls Feb. 18-24.
