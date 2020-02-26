Building community is squishy phrase. It’s not something that is easily definable. It’s about being civic-minded, engaged, selfless, kind and so much more, too. One oft-overlooked attribute is that over-extension is implied in community building. If individuals or businesses were solely accomplishing things in pursuit of their own interests then that wouldn’t be community building- that would be self-improvement. Building community requires the individual to extend their reach beyond to connect with others that they would not normally interact with and it’s of giving of yourself. When you look at it, community builders are the heartbeat of a region, and the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber is honored to award Diane Bowen and Kevin Clark with recognition this year for their work in our region as community builders.

Diane Bowen is the 2020 Joshua L. Chamberlain Award winner. The Joshua L. Chamberlain Award has its own nominating committee comprised of veterans and community members and the chamber is honored to partner with them on this prestigious award. The award goes to any military or civilian member “whose activities have served to build upon the close relationship and understanding existing between the military and civilian components of the greater Brunswick-Topsham-Bath Community.” Like Joshua Chamberlain, Diane Bowen is a life-long educator who has dedicated her life to educating future generations of young adults. Diane has taught in Brunswick for over 17 years and prior to that, she taught 13 years in Georgia and California where she also raised three seeing eye dogs for Guiding Eyes for the Blind. Her passion has always been science and over the years she has instilled that passion into thousands of middle school students. In Brunswick Jr. High School, she taught 8th Grade Science and consistently exposed students to the wonders of the universe as well as introducing students to cutting-edge technology. Many of these children were from military families who were stationed at the Brunswick Naval Air Station. One year she even took her students on a destroyer down the Kennebec River to Portland to experience the technology first-hand.

In addition to her dedication to educating students during the day, Diane founded several afterschool programs such as Moonlink (which involved trip to the Kennedy Space Center), Mars Millennium and EarthKam- one of the first programs of the sort in the country. Additionally, Diane created the Patriots Club at the Horizons Living and Rehab Facility in Brunswick where many elderly residents have prior military experience. This is the third year that she personally purchases refreshments for residents and stays with them to watch the Patriots games together.

Kevin Clark is the 2020 Volunteer of the Year. Kevin is a familiar face to many has he has been the President of Sitelines in Brunswick for over a dozen years. But his rise to familiarity in the chamber community started like many other chamber members- by showing up to monthly Chamber After Hours networking programs. Kevin would be the first to say, he wasn’t a natural networker, but once he took over as President of Sitelines in 2008 he wanted to get more engaged in the area. He had been at the business for almost a decade, and he had good relationships with his business colleagues through his engineering work, but he wanted to extend his reach across the community.

You see, Kevin grew up in two distinctly different communities and service has been a big part of his life. He grew up in the tight-knit community of Lincoln, but in high school moved to another

traditional Maine community in Lewiston. A year after graduating Kevin joined the Coast Guard for four years because, as he describes it, he “wanted to do something good- something meaningful and impactful.”

In those years he met his wife Sheri, and they later settled down in Lewiston where Kevin got his Architecture Civil Engineering degree at CMCC when it was called CMVTI (for those that remember that). Kevin worked at several different firms until coming to Sitelines in 1999. He became partner in 2004, and then took over as President.

Kevin forced himself out of his comfort zone and began to attend Chamber After Hours, normally standing on the periphery hoping to see a colleague he knew to start up a conversation- until he began to become a regular networker. Next Kevin jumped into committee work being a Government Liaison for the chamber in 2011. By 2012, Kevin was on the Board of Directors, and he jumped on the Executive Team and Finance teams too. Everything culminated in 2018 when Kevin was the Board President, foll0wed up an additional ex-officio year in 2019 as Past President.

In that time Kevin has lent his steady leadership to help set the direction of the organization. He has been a major part of numerous chamber events including the Big Night Out, Hacker’s Ball, our largest After Hours of 2019, and even on the 2020 Awards Dinner team. Also, through Sitelines, they support over a dozen other projects and organizations. He recently moved to Brunswick where he and Sheri get slobbered on by their two bulldogs Maggie and Murphy and they get visited by their son Drew and daughter Samantha as often as they can.

Diane Bowen and Kevin Clark will be honored, along with several other business leaders at the SMMC Annual Awards Dinner being held at St. John’s Community Center, Friday, March 6, from 5pm to 8pm. The event is sponsored in part by Andrew & Karen Sturgeon, Wilcox Wellness & Fitness, U.S. Cellular, and with generous support of our six cornerstone members who will be unveiled that evening. Dinner will be provided by Cook’s Lobster & Ale House.

We’ll continue to highlight the other award winners all month long in this column including: Jim Howard, Mick Favreau, The Highlands, One River CPAs, Midcoast Community Alliance and Region 10 Technical High School. Need more information? Call the SMMC office, 725-8797.

Cory King is the executive director of the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber.

