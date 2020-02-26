Is John Balentine trying for irony or absurdity when he bemoans the lack of decency and empathy in America while simultaneously lauding Rush Limbaugh? (“Rush to judgment reveals society’s sad state,” Feb. 12)

Until Donald Trump arrived on the scene, Rush Limbaugh was the divider-in chief, attacking anyone and anything that threatened the power and privilege of white males. He scoffed at the idea of climate change as the self-aggrandizing delusion of Al Gore; demonized feminists as “feminazis”; and turned “liberal” into a curse for people who cared about society, equality and the environment.

For people of Balentine’s political persuasion, one would think they’d be concerned that Rush has made a farce of the GOP and conservatism, setting the stage for Trump’s complete annihilation of the Republican party.

For years, at a work site, I was subjected to background “entertainment” of Rush, G. Gordon Liddy and the other AM radio clowns who lie, distort and insult in their attempts to make white guys feel better about themselves and their prejudices.

In the interest of full disclosure, I’m white, male and fully vaccinated with Christianity, which protects me from false prophets like Rush Limbaugh.

Steven Priestley

Portland

