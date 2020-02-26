As an educator working with infants and toddlers in Brunswick, I have been pleased to see that the topic of investing in early childhood education has received some long-overdue attention this election season – including nearly every democratic presidential candidate speaking to the issue of accessibility in the NH debate. In Maine, 73% of children have all available parents working, and yet it is becoming increasingly difficult to find any childcare, much less the high-quality care that all families deserve. Parents spend on average nearly $10,000 per year for an infant in childcare, yet 53% of our early childhood educators rely on public assistance because they are paid so little. Our workforce, economy, public safety, and healthy social fabric depend upon a robust childcare system that benefits families now and gives early childhood educators the supports they need to do their jobs well and take care of their own families. Public investment is required to make this system work and to help our state thrive.

LD 1760 – An Act to Support Children’s Healthy Development and School Readiness – also known as the First4ME bill – was heard earlier this month and merits our attention. This bill will bring state funds to communities that need it most to support both struggling families and to raise the quality of care available to every family via educators’ professional development and other means. Through this initiative, our system of care will be strengthened and our families, workforce, and economy will be healthier.

Katie Wright,

Harpswell

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: