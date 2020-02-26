We were all fortunate to have had Alan Hawkins in our lives.

The words in the Press Herald’s Feb. 19 article on Alan’s passing (“Alan Hawkins, esteemed former educator in South Portland, Cape Elizabeth, dies at 72,” Page B1) express well how those who worked in Cape Elizabeth felt about him as an educator and a human being.

His interest in kids and seeing that they got all that is possible from education was significant. He was very supportive of the Cape music program, and me. He was at every concert, and often there would soon be an insightful card to the students and myself praising our work. He validated our work.

At one point the state was imposing yet another set of mandates, none of which would have materially helped us better educate kids. To the assembled faculty and staff, he said: “You just concern yourselves with educating students. I’ll deal with the state.”

No doubt he did.

This courage was the measure of the man and educator. Alan, you will be sorely missed.

Tom Lizotte

Biddeford

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: