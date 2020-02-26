I’ve opted to vaccinate all my children (and would do so again), but I will stop short of giving the state the authority to essentially force an injection of any substance into another person’s body.
I see potential for a dangerous overstep.
Liberty for all or liberty for none – there is no in between. Vote “yes” on 1.
Ted Bennett
Scarborough
