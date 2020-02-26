I’ve opted to vaccinate all my children (and would do so again), but I will stop short of giving the state the authority to essentially force an injection of any substance into another person’s body.

I see potential for a dangerous overstep.

Liberty for all or liberty for none – there is no in between. Vote “yes” on 1.

Ted Bennett

Scarborough

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles