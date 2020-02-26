BRUNSWICK — The Merrymeeting Chapter of the Maine Audubon Society is awarding scholarships for children to two Maine summer camps

About 30 full- or half-cost scholarships will be awarded to attend the University of Maine’s 4-H Camp and Learning Centers. Children now in grades 3-5 qualify for scholarships to Tanglewood 4-H Camp in Lincolnville; children who will be 10-14 years old by August will attend Bryant Pond 4-H Camp.

Both camps offer programs that include environmental education. Children who live in the chapter’s coverage area – the lower Kennebec and Androscoggin watersheds from Freeport to Boothbay, north to Hallowell, southwest to Lisbon Falls, and south to Freeport – are encouraged to apply.

Details, dates, and application forms are available at merrymeeting.maineaudubon.org/camp-scholarships. The application deadline is April 10. Questions can be sent to Sue Sergeant at [email protected] or 442-8196.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: