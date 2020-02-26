TOPSHAM — Facing a shortage of substitute employees, Maine School Administrative District 75 is holding a substitute job fair Saturday at the district office.

The event is designed to hire substitute teachers, ed techs, food service workers, custodians and bus drivers.

The school district has been looking to solve its substitute shortage. The school board recently changed its nepotism policy to allow relatives of school board members to work in the district as substitutes. That includes children, parents or spouses of school board members.

MSAD 75 serves Bowdoin, Bowdoinham, Harpswell and Topsham. The district has 170 substitutes in its database but only 89 are active and 34 of those could be working in other school departments, according to Jessica Factor, the human resources director.

“With the (labor) market changed as it has, it’s definitely an employees market so definitely opportunities for folks in a job search,” Factor said.

Those attending are asked to bring an updated resume, three letters of reference, a copy of their college transcripts, two forms of identification including a photo ID and a copy of their criminal history records check. More information is available on the district’s website.

The job fair will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the district office at 50 Republic Ave., located next to Mt. Ararat Middle School.

