CLEVELAND — Collin Sexton scored 28 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers rolled to a 108-94 win Wednesday night over the Philadelphia 76ers, who lost All-Star center Joel Embiid with a sprained left shoulder in the first quarter.

The 76ers, already playing without All-Star guard Ben Simmons, never led against the team with the worst record in the Eastern Conference and fell to 9-21 on the road.

Embiid collided with Cavaliers center Ante Zizic while being fouled late in the first quarter. The 7-footer held his shoulder in obvious pain but stayed in the game and missed both free throws.

The Sixers pulled Embiid at the next time stoppage and he walked to the locker room while rubbing his shoulder. He briefly returned to the bench in the second quarter, but went back for more evaluation and treatment. At halftime, Embiid rejoined his teammates on the bench with a wrap on his injured shoulder.

Sixers Coach Brett Brown, sensing his team was in early trouble, called timeout two minutes into the game, but Cleveland steadily built its lead. The Cavaliers shot 58 percent in the first half and led 70-50 midway through the third quarter. Philadelphia cut the lead to 85-80 in the fourth, but got no closer.

WIZARDS 110, NETS 106: Jerome Robinson’s 3-pointer with 8.4 seconds left lifted Washington over Brooklyn, snapping a three-game losing streak.

After Robinson gave Washington a 108-106 lead, Brooklyn’s Spencer Dinwiddie missed a 3-point attempt and Robinson added two free throws as Washington won a game in which it squandered an 18-point lead.

HORNETS 107, KNICKS 101: Terry Rozier hit a high-arc reverse layup with 28 seconds left for a five-point lead that secured Charlotte’s victory over visiting New York.

TUESDAY’S LATE GAME

CELTICS 118, TRAIL BLAZERS 106: Jayson Tatum had 36 points, including a career-high eight 3-pointers and 26 points in the second half alone, and Boston won in Portland, Oregon, late Tuesday night.

Jaylen Brown added 24 points for the Celtics. The Blazers, played without All-Star Damian Lillard.

NOTES

HORNETS: Guard Malik Monk has been suspended without pay for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program.

The suspension began with Wednesday night’s game against the Knicks and will continue until he is determined to be in full compliance with the program.

Monk has played in 191 games during his career with one start.

