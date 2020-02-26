ROCKLAND – Mark L. Ettinger, 70, passed away peacefully in hospice after a courageous battle with lung cancer. He was born Nov. 14, 1949, in Westbrook, Maine to Raymond and Karine Johnson Ettinger. Mark attended schools in Standish, graduating from Scarborough High School.One of his greatest gifts was his music. He started playing guitar and singing at a very young age. His adventurous, musical spirit and his Harley took him to Nashville every summer for a number of years. He was proud to be a member of the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI). Mark was thrilled to have visited every State on his Harley, making many memories along the way. He ran open mics and enjoyed mentoring young musicians and songwriters. He performed at benefits like Make-A-Wish. He played original songs at bars and weddings. Over the years he played with many fine musicians including his good friend Jimmy Rulman. After his retirement Mark moved to Rockland, a city which he loved, where he would walk his dog, ‘Louise’, along the waterfront daily.Mark worked at Sappi and the Westbrook School Department.He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Peter. He is survived by his children, Sara, Angela, Jeffrey and Andrew; his sister, Carol Leighton; and his life partner, Robin Pietila; his grandchildren; nieces and nephews and cousins.We will all miss Mark deeply and lovingly remember his larger than life personality, along with his inviting smile, his infectious optimism through this horrible disease and most of all his music. Every time we hear a guitar it will remind us of Mark’s beautiful music.Per Mark’s wishes, no services will be held, and his family and close friends will remember his life privately. Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock Street, Rockland.

