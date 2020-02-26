LYMAN – Mark “Tex” Corriveau, 48, of Lyman passed away Feb. 22, 2020, at home with his family. He was born on May 13, 1971, in Biddeford, to Ernest and Sandra (Fish) Corriveau.

Tex was a lover of life with an infectious smile. With his big heart he was always willing to help anyone in need.

He enjoyed traveling, had a love for riding motorcycles and truly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends especially his grandchildren and dog, Greta.

Tex was a big TV and movie buff and loved watching his favorite teams, the Celtics and Patriots.

He was a faithful believer in God and will be deeply missed by those who knew him.

Tex is survived by his significant other, Angie Belanger; his daughter, Alyssa Stanley and her husband, Thomas Stanley, his son, Thomas Thyng and his significant other, Tiffany, his estranged daughter, Gabriella Townsend; his parents, Ernest and Sandra (Fish) Corriveau; his siblings, Karen Corriveau, Paul Corriveau, Paula and her husband, Richard Copper, Kristina and her husband, James Thyng; his beloved grandchildren, Thomas, Levi and Lucy, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held from 4-8 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, and 9- 10:30 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, with a service at 10:30 a.m., at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, Maine, 04005. Burial will take place immediately following the service at Greenwood Cemetery in Biddeford. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

