PORTLAND – A. Arlene Gannon, 92, formerly of Quaker Lane, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.

Private services will be held in the spring at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland.

To view Arlene’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous